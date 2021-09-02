Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United today:

Newcastle could face sanctions from FIFA

Newcastle United’s refusal to allow Miguel Almiron to join up with the Paraguay squad this international break could land them facing sanctions from FIFA.

Newcastle United's Graeme Jones reportedly pushed for the club to sign Tottenham Hotspur player Cameron Carter-Vickers (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs voted to stop players travelling to countries on the Government’s ‘red-list’ as they would have to face a 10-day quarantine after they returned to England.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned.

"However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.”

Newcastle could be prevented from playing Almiron against Manchester United on Saturday 11 September if they decide to sanction those clubs that have blocked players playing international football.

Newcastle ‘turned down’ six players

Reports today have suggested that Newcastle United turned down the opportunity to sign six players from fellow Premier League clubs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle were offered Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, Arsenal pair Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tottenham’s Harry Winks, Mason Holgate from Everton and Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United.

Newcastle were reportedly in the market for a defender and a midfielder and were hunting around in the loan market for deals as deadline day approached.

However, they reportedly wouldn’t pay the money to get Choudhury from Leicester and failed to lure Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on deadline day.

Graeme Jones ‘wanted’ Carter-Vickers signing

According to Alasdair Gold, Newcastle United assistant coach Graeme Jones tried, but ultimately failed, to persuade Newcastle United to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold said: “I know Newcastle were interested.

"They had a real think about bringing him in this window as well because I think it’s Graeme Jones who is at Newcastle, was also at Bournemouth and also [Luton].

“I think he had him at both clubs and he was telling Newcastle, look, I think he could do a job but it didn’t happen in the end.”

