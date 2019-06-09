Newcastle United 'fail in bid' for in-demand striker

Newcastle United have been linked with a bid for Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

L’Equipe claim a clutch of British clubs, including Newcastle, have failed with bids upwards of £18million for the 21-year-old.

United were linked with Mateta last summer before he moved to the Bundesliga club from Olympique Lyonnais.

Watford, Southamton, Everton and Cardiff City have also bid for Mateta, according to the report.

Mateta – who scored 14 league goals last season – is away with France’s Under-21s ahead of the European Championships.

Mainz sold forward Yoshinori Muto to Newcastle last summer.