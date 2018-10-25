Newcastle United failed in club record bid for Brazilian striker, Manchester United forward to snub THREE European clubs plus transfer news on Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the internet:

Newcastle United had discussed a club record bid for Real Sociedad striker William Jose, however opted for Salomon Rondon on loan instead after a deal failed to materialise - as revealed at the recent Fans' Forum. (Chronicle Live)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is ready to snub interest from Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich to stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

The odds on LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joining Manchester United on loan during the MLS off-season have been slashed. (The Sun)

Manchester City are making an offer for Juventus' Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. (The Sun)

Chelsea will receive £9.5m if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Juventus are set to battle it out with the Blues for the signing of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has impressed in Serie B this season. (Tuttomercato)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has set Marcos Alonso the target of becoming the best left-back in world football. (Daily Mirror)

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham are all chasing the signature of Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, who has not featured for Inter Milan all season. (Calciomercato)

Fulham's 17-year-old midfielder Matt O'Riley is being eyed by a host of European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal are looking at Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico as Unai Emery looks for a long-term solution at left-back. (Daily Mirror)