Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie secures place in Wimbledon semi-final

Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie has secured a place in his first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:17 pm

The British No. 1 beat Belgium’s David Goffin by three sets to two at Wimbledon to secure a semi-final tie against No.1 seed Novak Djokovic.

Norrie came from behind twice to beat Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Court One on Tuesday evening.

The South African born tennis player is a Newcastle United fan and the club wished him luck prior to his quarter-final match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The club account tweeted: “Best of luck to #NUFC fan, Cameron Norrie in today's Wimbledon quarter-final. Go well, @cam_norrie!”

Read More

Read More
When every Newcastle United player’s contract is set to expire – NINE into final...

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags also jokingly teased that they would put together a display for the semi-final match on Centre Court this Friday (1:30pm).

The 26-year-old faces defending champion Djokovic for the place in the final. Norrie is the first British men’s player to reach the final four of Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates after winning match point against David Goffin of Belgium during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Cameron NorrieWimbledonNovak Djokovic