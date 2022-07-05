Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie secures place in Wimbledon semi-final

The British No. 1 beat Belgium’s David Goffin by three sets to two at Wimbledon to secure a semi-final tie against No.1 seed Novak Djokovic.

Norrie came from behind twice to beat Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Court One on Tuesday evening.

The South African born tennis player is a Newcastle United fan and the club wished him luck prior to his quarter-final match.

The club account tweeted: “Best of luck to #NUFC fan, Cameron Norrie in today's Wimbledon quarter-final. Go well, @cam_norrie!”

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags also jokingly teased that they would put together a display for the semi-final match on Centre Court this Friday (1:30pm).

The 26-year-old faces defending champion Djokovic for the place in the final. Norrie is the first British men’s player to reach the final four of Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.