Newcastle United fan group issue strong statement on dwindling St James's Park attendance
A Newcastle United fan group has called for supporters to make it a “winter of discontent” for club owner Mike Ashley.
St James’s Park so it’s lowest Premier League crowd for the best part of a decade on Saturday – with the posted attendance of 43,316 looking generous compared to the actual amount of fans in the ground.
And Toon For Change are backing fans’ decision to stay away from Ashley’s United.
In a statement released last on Saturday evening, Joe Halliday a member of the Newcastle United protest group said: “Today represents the lowest attendance at St James’ Park for a Premier League match since August 2011 - it’s absolutely undeniable that fans are choosing to stay away from home matches week-in-week-out.
“Andy Carroll wearing the black and white for the first time in nine years is one story for today, but the fact that St James’ has not seen this many empty seats for a Premier League match since the year he last played for us, is the real headline.
“The protest movement against Ashley is growing and we have nothing but respect for fans who like us, are sacrificing going to games in order to take a stand against Ashley. Manchester United at home has gone to general sale - it’s usually a sell-out. A pattern is emerging and it’s one that should concern Mike Ashley.
“Our group will continue calling for fans to boycott televised matches and we’re working alongside other protest groups to do everything we can to make this Ashley’s winter of discontent.”