Newcastle United fans deliver damning Steve Bruce verdict - and provide downbeat view on Premier League survival and takeover hopes

In part one of our end of transfer window survey, Magpies fans slammed the lack of summer activity, with over half believing Bruce shares the blame alongside owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley.

Bruce went all-in on signing Joe Willock from Arsenal, with the club insisting “all parties were aware as to the implications for further squad consolidation”.

The £25million arrival of Willock – to be paid in installments – was United’s only summer signing, arising fears among supporters of a third relegation in 12 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bruce successfully led the club to top-flight survival last season after five wins from the remaining eight games sealed a 12th placed finish.

However, the strong end to the campaign still failed to convince fans of Bruce’s credentials having previously won just two of 21 matches between December and April.

Following a winless start to the current campaign – and a Carabao Cup exit – sections of the St James’s Park crowd were heard chanting “we want Brucie out” during the first-half in the 2-2 draw versus Southampton.

We asked our Gazette readers ‘do you believe Steve Bruce is the right man for Newcastle United?’ – and the results were largely conclusive.

Indeed, 76.9% responded with “absolutely not”, while a further 15.7% said no. A mere 5.6% said “absolutely yes”, with 1.9% also saying yes.

So, with one point from their opening three league games, compounded by Bruce’s unpopularity and frustration in the transfer market, where will Newcastle finish come May 2022?

Well, quite worryingly, 67.1% of our readers believe the outcome is relegation. And, if United are to stay up, another 27.8% reckon a bottom half finish will be as good as it gets.

That is, of course, if you stand with the 1.9% who are predicting a mid-table finish or the 2.3% eyeing a top-half spot.

Meanwhile, hopes of a takeover seemingly remain low on Tyneside with 84.3% of our readers convinced Ashley will still be owner this time next year.

Indeed, 15.7% optimistically said yes to the club being under new ownership.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.