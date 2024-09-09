Newcastle United fans have delivered a second verdict on where the club will finish in the Premier League this season following a frustrating summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side remain unbeaten this season, taking seven points from their first three Premier League matches as well as progressing in the Carabao Cup. Their win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break ensured they would end the first section of the season in 5th place and among a group of seven teams still to taste defeat in the top-flight.

On the pitch it has been a successful few weeks for the Magpies, even if their performances haven’t seen them hit top gear. However, off the pitch saw them end the summer frustrated in their pursuit of Marc Guehi as they failed to significantly strengthen Howe’s first-team squad.

Those off-field issues have slightly clouded what has been a good start to the season and may explain why Newcastle United fans have reduced their expectations on what the club can accomplish this season. In two polls conducted by the Shields Gazette, one ahead of their season opener against Southampton and one that ran over the weekend, fans were asked about where they think Newcastle United will finish in the Premier League table.

In the first poll, 44% of fans predicted a 5-7th placed finish whilst a further 40% believed Newcastle United were capable of finishing 3rd or 4th. Results of the most recent poll, however, reveal just 23% believe the Magpies can finish 3rd or 4th whilst 58% think a 5-7th place finish is the most likely outcome.

16% now believe the club will finish in 8th or below - almost double the amount of fans (9%) that thought that ahead of the campaign. The 7% of fans who thought a title challenge could be on this campaign now sit at just 3%.

18th placed Wolves are up next for Howe’s side as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign at a stadium, Molineux, which they have not won at since 2017. The pair have drawn five of the last six Premier League meetings at Molineux with Newcastle’s last top-flight win away at Wolves coming in the 2011/12 season.