Newcastle United fans make feelings clear with Eddie Howe's team selection as one change made to face Leeds United
Newcastle United have made one change to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Joe Willock returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in place of Sean Longstaff.
There were a few changes on the bench from the 1-1 draw against Watford last weekend with Javier Manquillo returning from suspension and Dwight Gayle back involved after recovering from Covid-19. Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark were also involved on the bench.
NUFC line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin; Wood
Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff
Here's how fans reacted to the team news on social media…
@mark_tserkezie: “We need 5 goals for a point. Another just putting out same old same old. No legs on pitch wow!”
@LiamDowson_55: “HOW IS LASCELLES STILL GETTING IN THIS TEAM, WHAT IS HOWE SEEING IN HIM THAT IS GOOD?”
@Kyro_977: “At least Sean Longstaff is on the bench. Shame Saint-Maximin is not in his preferred position behind the striker and we’re not playing Murphy on the wing. I miss the days of Manquillo. I’d prefer to see Dummet as a CB and Manquillo as a LB.”
@jamespikaz: “So much negativity, are we back to the old days? Just get behind the team and push for a result and stop putting every player down, they can’t improve if their own fans won’t support them.”
@Axcrazy1: “That’s the collective groan when we see Lascelles picked and still has the armband.”