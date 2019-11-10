NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The group released a statement following United’s come from behind 2-1 win against Bournemouth, thanks to goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark.

And with United’s attendance dropping to 44,242 they believe this is further evidence punters are ‘making a stand against Mike Ashley.

In a statement released just minuted after yesterday’s win, Toon For Change’s Joe Halliday said: “The Bournemouth win is another great result for Bruce and the squad, but in a week where the club allowed the land required to extend St James’ Park to be sold for a pittance, low attendances should concern the club’s owners.

“Today’s attendance of 44,424 represents the fourth time St James’ has had a sub-47k attendance for a Premier League match this season. Across the last two seasons, this didn’t happen once for a league match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The average home attendance hasn’t been this low for the opening six games of a Premier League season since 2010/11. Fans in their thousands are making the ultimate sacrifice as far as a football supporters are concerned and boycotting St James’ in their droves in order to take a stand against Ashley. It hurts, but many feel as though they’ve been left with no choice but to vote with their feet.”