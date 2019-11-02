Newcastle United fans NOT impressed by Steve Bruce's decision to replace Matty Longstaff with Jonjo Shelvey
Everyone expected Isaac Hayden to get a Newcastle United recall – but Steve Bruce threw a midfield curveball to go with the former Arsenal man’s return.
Here’s how YOU reacted on Twitter to Jonjo Shelvey replacing Matty Longstaff.
@TM13816 – “Bruce does know that he can play Matty without Sean doesn't he, he's a grown man and doesn't need his brother to hold his hand.”
@ash_horsman – “I think it's clear that a single striker in the formation isn't working…”
@21Milner – “Think we can mark this down as a defeat already. Shelvey in midfield poor Hayden is gonna have to do the running of 2 players.”
@PhippsClark – “Big opportunity today for Jonjo Shelvey to prove he can play in a two man midfield. A position he doesn’t suit at all.”
@SDMorpeth – “Lets hope Shelvey pulls his finger out today. If & it's a big if he decides to turn up I can see us getting some kind of result today.”
@country_jim – “I'm glad Matty Longstaff's been dropped. Been far too much pressure heaped on to a young lad for my liking.”
@JordNufcmorris – “Asm vs zabaleta 😍.”
@kingkie1994 – “Surprised at Marty being dropped , imo he been one of our outstanding performers in recent weeks.. don’t know what to make of that... and I’m quite surprised joelinton is starting again... hopefully he surprises me.”
@AdamBeckett09 – “Was hoping for a creative change today from Bruce. Wanted to see how he could Gayle & Joe into the line up at the same time.”