Newcastle United fans NOT impressed by Steve Bruce's decision to replace Matty Longstaff with Jonjo Shelvey

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United reacts to missing his penalty during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Here’s how YOU reacted on Twitter to Jonjo Shelvey replacing Matty Longstaff.

@TM13816 – “Bruce does know that he can play Matty without Sean doesn't he, he's a grown man and doesn't need his brother to hold his hand.”

@ash_horsman – “I think it's clear that a single striker in the formation isn't working…”

@21Milner – “Think we can mark this down as a defeat already. Shelvey in midfield poor Hayden is gonna have to do the running of 2 players.”

@PhippsClark – “Big opportunity today for Jonjo Shelvey to prove he can play in a two man midfield. A position he doesn’t suit at all.”

@SDMorpeth – “Lets hope Shelvey pulls his finger out today. If & it's a big if he decides to turn up I can see us getting some kind of result today.”

@country_jim – “I'm glad Matty Longstaff's been dropped. Been far too much pressure heaped on to a young lad for my liking.”

@JordNufcmorris – “Asm vs zabaleta 😍.”

@kingkie1994 – “Surprised at Marty being dropped , imo he been one of our outstanding performers in recent weeks.. don’t know what to make of that... and I’m quite surprised joelinton is starting again... hopefully he surprises me.”