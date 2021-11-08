Newcastle United fans 'over the moon' with Eddie Howe's appointment as head coach

The Bournemouth legend has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at St James’s Park. His first game in charge is against Brentford a week on Saturday.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to his arrival on social media:

@11rooky: Over the moon with this appointment let’s get our season going. #united #toon

Eddie Howe is the new manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

@AddingRandomWit: Buzzing that Howe’s finally been confirmed!

He’ll work extremely hard to get the best out of the players, and will instill belief into a squad lacking direction & inspiration for 2+ seasons now.

Expecting a lot more energy and impetus from everyone.

Over to you Eddie #NUFC

nufcdave84: Fantastic appointment, wanted to see him here for a while now!! Look forward to him taking charge and turning our fortunes around!! Welcome to Newcastle Eddie!!

@tfalex1892: Excellent manager, excellent appointment & and now we must do all we can to help the team stay in this Premier League. Howay the Howe.

@nufckeithr: Happy with Howe.

Good opportunity over the next couple of weeks to get a good look at playing squad & implement ideas ahead of v.important run of games.

Need 10+ points on the board before the January window.

Hopefully a few boardroom/executive/director appointments to come soon.

@FChungSport: Good appointment for #NUFC this. Plays decent football, has a clear method and philosophy too.

Excited to see him reunite with Callum Wilson and how he nurtures ASM too.

@fans_toon: Welcome Eddie! Huge task ahead of him keeping this team in the league but truly think he is a great fit for our club!

