Newcastle United fans question 'interesting decision' as Steve Bruce names his starting XI for West Ham opener

Freddie Woodman, as confirmed by Bruce on Friday, makes his top-flight debut, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin start in attack.

Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Miguel Almiron form the midfield, with Federico Fernandez captains the side.

And perhaps the surprise inclusion among fans is that of Emil Krafth, who starts in the centre of defence alongside Fernandez and Ciaran Clark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Krath starts for Newcastle United against West Ham United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are both on the bench.

Here’s some of reaction to the team news on social media:

@JakeJackmann: Almost as I expected. Thought Lascelles would play instead of Krafth. Interesting decision… #nufc

@The_Looney_Toon: What’s wrong with Lascelles? Thought he would start.

@Michael92Smith: Krafth at CB is a bit odd seeing as Schar and Lascelles are on the bench.

@Westy_480: Krafth in over Lascelles or Schar?

@Seubz: Why is Krafth starting ahead of Schar or Lascelles? #NUFC

@TheLukeTansley: Not the back 3 I expected

@ToonArmySun: Going to need a good explanation as to why Krafth is playing ahead of Lascelles and Schar.

@RJHarle: Surprisingly front-footed lineup. Not sure about Krafth in the middle but let's see. He's got a long throw nobody seemed aware of before the Euros…

@Austin_14Scott Lascelles have a knock or something? Also glad that Woodman is getting the nod.

@nufcdm: every time Krafth has played in a back three he’s been decent, give him a chance.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.