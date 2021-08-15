Newcastle United fans question 'interesting decision' as Steve Bruce names his starting XI for West Ham opener
Steve Bruce has named his Newcastle United starting XI for the Premier League opener with West Ham – and fans have been quick to provide their thoughts.
Freddie Woodman, as confirmed by Bruce on Friday, makes his top-flight debut, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin start in attack.
Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Miguel Almiron form the midfield, with Federico Fernandez captains the side.
And perhaps the surprise inclusion among fans is that of Emil Krafth, who starts in the centre of defence alongside Fernandez and Ciaran Clark.
Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are both on the bench.
Here’s some of reaction to the team news on social media:
@JakeJackmann: Almost as I expected. Thought Lascelles would play instead of Krafth. Interesting decision… #nufc
@The_Looney_Toon: What’s wrong with Lascelles? Thought he would start.
@Michael92Smith: Krafth at CB is a bit odd seeing as Schar and Lascelles are on the bench.
@Westy_480: Krafth in over Lascelles or Schar?
@Seubz: Why is Krafth starting ahead of Schar or Lascelles? #NUFC
@TheLukeTansley: Not the back 3 I expected
@ToonArmySun: Going to need a good explanation as to why Krafth is playing ahead of Lascelles and Schar.
@RJHarle: Surprisingly front-footed lineup. Not sure about Krafth in the middle but let's see. He's got a long throw nobody seemed aware of before the Euros…
@Austin_14Scott Lascelles have a knock or something? Also glad that Woodman is getting the nod.
@nufcdm: every time Krafth has played in a back three he’s been decent, give him a chance.