Ross managed Sunderland in League One between 2018 and 2019, leading them to two unsuccessful Wembley finals in the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs. The 46-year-old will work with academy director Steve Harper and the management team to help provide support to the coaching staff and players from the Under-9 to Under-16 age groups.

Following Ross’ appointment, Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

But Newcastle fans were quick to question whether the club appointing a former Sunderland first-team manager in a position at the club’s academy was a ‘wind-up’ ahead of April 1.

“April Fool’s Day is tomorrow lads,” one fan joked.

Another added: “Laughed out loud when I saw this, what on Earth?”

Many others linked notorious Newcastle Twitter wind-up merchant and fake news specialist ‘Big Frank Chippa’ to the announcement.

“@BigFrankChippa this has your name written all over it,” one supporter tweeted while another joked: “Fair play to @BigFrankChippa going all the way this time and hacking the official club twitter for his ‘news’.”