Newcastle United fans react as two new signings benched against Everton as Eddie Howe hand debut to former Aston Villa man
Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Everton at St James’s Park tonight has been revealed and fans have been reacting to the news.
Eddie Howe made just one change from the side that beat Leeds United in their last Premier League outing as deadline day arrival Matt Targett replaced Paul Dummett at left-back.
New signings Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes were named on the bench for the crucial encounter against The Toffees.
NUFC line-up to face Everton: Dubravka; Targett, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood
NUFC subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes
Here’s how fans have reacted to the news…
@Magpie24_7: “Bruno I can understand given the busy schedule he's had since signing. But No Dan Burn is beyond me like. Either way. Need 3 pts tonight HWTL.”
@_MattyWDixon_97: “Bruno gonna come off the bench and make an assist don’t worry.”
@The__Farmster: “Poor. Poor. Poor. Bruno G should be starting. A half fit Burn is better than Lascelles.”
@Thegeordiefaith: “[Bruno] is on the bench because he only got in the country four days ago. He'll be on 2nd half and Burn isn't 100 percent. Chill your jets.”
@chrishaggerty82: “Let’s go lads. Too many negative posts here from some of our fans. It’s not Football Manager, players need gradually introduced or, as the manager said yesterday, carrying knocks. Let’s go.”
@Decca19631: “I think same team as Leeds game other than Targett subs will come on and players will need to perform Bruno will make the difference when he comes on.”