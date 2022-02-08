Eddie Howe made just one change from the side that beat Leeds United in their last Premier League outing as deadline day arrival Matt Targett replaced Paul Dummett at left-back.

New signings Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes were named on the bench for the crucial encounter against The Toffees.

NUFC line-up to face Everton: Dubravka; Targett, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

NUFC subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Here’s how fans have reacted to the news…

@Magpie24_7: “Bruno I can understand given the busy schedule he's had since signing. But No Dan Burn is beyond me like. Either way. Need 3 pts tonight HWTL.”

@_MattyWDixon_97: “Bruno gonna come off the bench and make an assist don’t worry.”

Dan Burn of Newcastle United has their Covid-19 certification scanned as he arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@The__Farmster: “Poor. Poor. Poor. Bruno G should be starting. A half fit Burn is better than Lascelles.”

@Thegeordiefaith: “[Bruno] is on the bench because he only got in the country four days ago. He'll be on 2nd half and Burn isn't 100 percent. Chill your jets.”

@chrishaggerty82: “Let’s go lads. Too many negative posts here from some of our fans. It’s not Football Manager, players need gradually introduced or, as the manager said yesterday, carrying knocks. Let’s go.”

@Decca19631: “I think same team as Leeds game other than Targett subs will come on and players will need to perform Bruno will make the difference when he comes on.”

