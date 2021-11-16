Gutierrez arrived at Newcastle alongside compatriot Fabricio Coloccini in July 2008. Famed for celebrating his goals by sporting a Spiderman mask, Gutierrez quickly became a fans favourite at Newcastle United, helped immensely by his performances during Newcastle’s promotion campaign in 2009/10.

Jonas then played a pivotal role in helping to secure the return of European football at St James’s Park before grabbing a goal and an assist to secure Newcastle’s Premier League survival against West Ham on the final day of the 2014/15 season.

Sandwiched in between came a shock to many supporters when Gutierrez revealed he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer in October 2013. Fortunately, he overcame this illness and was able to return to football, featuring for Norwich City and then back at St James’s Park.

However, Gutierrez was subsequently informed of his departure from Newcastle via a phone call, something he described as a ‘sad moment’ and something that has stuck with fans ever since.

Following the announcement that he has retired from football, many Newcastle United fans took to social media to share their memories of Gutierrez’s time at St James’s Park and offered their well-wishes for his future:

@GraemeRchardson: Please have him back to the club.... absolutely love this man to bits and wish him all the best #spidermag

@Dhogg96: Absolute legend, happy retirement

Jonas Gutierrez has announced his retirement from football (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

@MichaelNUFC_: Hopefully the owners can arrange something for him, to make up for how badly he was treated under Ashley.

@AddingRandomWit: The embodiment of a #NUFC fans’ favourite. Excellent player too, all the best Jonas!

@contentified: legend! Our very own superman & spiderman, all rolled into one amazing human. Best of luck with whatever you do - you'll always have a 2nd home in Tyneside. Thanks for the memories

@EllieCowzer: Good luck Jonas!!! wish you nothing but the best in your future!

@NUFC360: Best of luck sweet prince! Maybe we'll see eachother down the line. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie. #NUFC

@adamtweets85: Legend. Always put a shift in. That goal against West Ham will live long in the memory. @elgalgojonas just got it. Happy retirement!

