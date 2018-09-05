Newcastle United fans see iconic 'Pavel is a Geordie' flag returned

Newcastle United fans have seen a flag paying tribute to former goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek returned.

A cult hero on Tyneside, Srnicek sadly passed away in 2015 after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 47.

His spell on Tyneside was among the most successful in his career, with the Czech stopper making 190 appearances for Newcastle United during two separate spells at St James's Park.

In honour of Srnicek, a group of Newcastle United fans produced a flag displaying the lyrics to the famous 'Pavel is a Geordie' chant, with the banner becoming a staple of home games as it was regularly displayed in the Gallowgate End.

But the flag was taken after the Magpies' 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in August, prompting fans and former players to take to social media in a bid to have it returned.

Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Steve Harper, a former teammate of Srnicek, pleaded with supporters to return the iconic flag.

"Could whoever has taken the 'Pavel is a Geordie' flag please return it ASAP," he said, in a post on Twitter.

"The big man meant so much to so many people and it's only fitting he's remembered whenever NUFC play."

And his appeal - along with many others - was heard, with the flag returned this week.

The group behind the banner, Leazes Flags, confirmed its return in a post on social media.

They said: "The missing Pavel flag has been returned to us. It is in safe hands and will be on display at the next home game.

"As agreed, we won’t release anymore information."

The flag will now return to St James's Park and will be displayed ahead of the Magpies' clash with Arsenal on September 15.