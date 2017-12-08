Newcastle United fans set for trolley dash to Leicester City game in aid of those less fortunate

A group of football fans are set to make a trolley dash with a difference as they help those less fortunate.

Newcastle United supporters Kris Wallace, 30, Deka Petrie, 33, and Adam Wallace, 22, from South Shields, and Mark Walker, 40, from Gateshead, are taking part in a challenge in aid of a foodbank tomorrow.

We just want to give something back to the community, and those who will be struggling over the festive period Kris Wallace

They will walk the 12 miles from Harton and Westoe Fitness Club to St James’s Park, pushing two full shopping trolleys on the way.

They will donate the food to the Newcastle United foodbank – which is based outside the stadium on matchdays – ahead of the game against Leicester City, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

They have secured donations of food from family, friends and members of the public, and will be joined by Chris and Dan Goodall, from the fitness club.

Kris said: “We just want to give something back to the community, and those who will be struggling over the festive period.

“We felt we should do something, because Christmas is coming up and temperatures are dropping.

“The movie I, Daniel Blake brought the situation and growing need for foodbanks into the spotlight.

“After watching that film and seeing the recent efforts of the NUFC foodbank and its committed volunteers, we felt that we should try to give something back and raise awareness in the process. We’re all season ticket holders at Newcastle, so we see the effort that is put in by the foodbank on every single matchday.”

Kris, Mark, Deka and Adam run the Al Wi Smiling Faces podcast for Newcastle fans.

They are expecting a difficult challenge tomorrow.

They will set off at noon and hope to arrive at St James’s Park to hand over the donation at 3.30pm.

Kris added: “It’s going to be a tough task.

“Pushing a trolley is hard enough as it is in a supermarket, never mind all the way to St James’s Park over uneven surfaces.

“We’re all both excited and eager to get started.

“We’re just hoping for a dry day and that the wheels stay on the trolleys.

“In terms of the food, it’s not about how much it would cost from the shelves, but more about how much it will make life that bit more manageable for those less fortunate.

“The response we’ve had so far from those donating locally has been great, as have the well wishes and good luck messages across social media.”