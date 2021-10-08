Newcastle United fans show incredible support for new owners by selling out Tottenham Hotspur game

The Magpies host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League a week on Sunday, and St James’s Park will be at full capacity.

You have to go back to May 2019 since the last time Newcastle last sold out a home game after supporters grew fed up with Mike Ashley’s ownership.

However, fans, perhaps many of which haven’t attended games in protest of Ashley, will return to the terraces as the club kick-offs a new era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur is a sell-out. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Amanda Staveley, now a director at Newcastle, has vowed to include the fans at the heart of the club’s future plans.

On the field, Newcastle are searching for their first victory of the campaign, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.

It remains to be seen if Steve Bruce will take charge of the game after admitting he is fearing the sack.

Staveley confirmed a decision over Bruce’s future is yet to be made.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.