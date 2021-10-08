Newcastle United fans show incredible support for new owners by selling out Tottenham Hotspur game
Newcastle United’s first game under their new Saudi Arabian ownership is a sell-out.
The Magpies host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League a week on Sunday, and St James’s Park will be at full capacity.
You have to go back to May 2019 since the last time Newcastle last sold out a home game after supporters grew fed up with Mike Ashley’s ownership.
However, fans, perhaps many of which haven’t attended games in protest of Ashley, will return to the terraces as the club kick-offs a new era.
Amanda Staveley, now a director at Newcastle, has vowed to include the fans at the heart of the club’s future plans.
On the field, Newcastle are searching for their first victory of the campaign, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.
It remains to be seen if Steve Bruce will take charge of the game after admitting he is fearing the sack.
Staveley confirmed a decision over Bruce’s future is yet to be made.