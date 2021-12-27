Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (l) and coach Jason Tindall watch from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans speculate following SIX changes to line-up to face Manchester United

Newcastle United supporters have reacted to the pre-match team news ahead of Monday night’s Premier League match against Manchester United at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 27th December 2021, 7:25 pm

Eddie Howe made six changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Manchester City before Christmas. Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff came into the side.

Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench while Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark and Joe Willock dropped out entirely.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the team news…

@MartinWoodford: “CR7 v J7. Bring it on.”

@xnufcjames: “Hang on a minute where is Willock?”

@BigRick1992: “Are we that bad in quality we have 2 keepers on the bench?”

@stevenufc291088: “Only named 8 subs out of 9. Don’t think 2 keepers is by choice.”

@littlechriscam: “Blimey no Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden or Willock. Thought we had no injuries or covid cases?”

@FlashThompson16: “I really hope some defensive help can be brought in in January because, well, that back four, oof.”

@decarteret_john: “Why Longstaff? Just.... WHY??? Rather Hendrick started and that is not something I thought I would ever say. Play White! At least it doesn't take him ten minutes to actually pass the ball.”

@blip007: “Must be expecting a busy time for our keeper as there's two on bench?”

@Firephilo: “Worried about the energy in midfield but feel for Howe with the options he has available. Please no defensive mistakes and we have a chance with our forward line.”

@agbnufc_: “Give me a Christmas miracle lads please.”

1. Martin Dubravka

Expected to start despite conceding 11 goals in his last three matches.

2. Emil Krafth

Comes back into the side.

3. Jamaal Lascelles

The Newcastle captain has come under pressure this season with Newcastle having the worst defensive record in the league.

4. Fabian Schar

Left on the bench last time out after previously starting every match under Eddie Howe.

