Newcastle United fans speculate following SIX changes to line-up to face Manchester United

Eddie Howe made six changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Manchester City before Christmas. Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff came into the side.
Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench while Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark and Joe Willock dropped out entirely.
Here’s how supporters reacted to the team news…
@MartinWoodford: “CR7 v J7. Bring it on.”
@xnufcjames: “Hang on a minute where is Willock?”
@BigRick1992: “Are we that bad in quality we have 2 keepers on the bench?”
@stevenufc291088: “Only named 8 subs out of 9. Don’t think 2 keepers is by choice.”
@littlechriscam: “Blimey no Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden or Willock. Thought we had no injuries or covid cases?”
@FlashThompson16: “I really hope some defensive help can be brought in in January because, well, that back four, oof.”
@decarteret_john: “Why Longstaff? Just.... WHY??? Rather Hendrick started and that is not something I thought I would ever say. Play White! At least it doesn't take him ten minutes to actually pass the ball.”
@blip007: “Must be expecting a busy time for our keeper as there's two on bench?”
@Firephilo: “Worried about the energy in midfield but feel for Howe with the options he has available. Please no defensive mistakes and we have a chance with our forward line.”
@agbnufc_: “Give me a Christmas miracle lads please.”