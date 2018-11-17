Newcastle United fans step up protests against Mike Ashley

Newcastle United supporters have once again stepped up their protests against owner Mike Ashley.

With the club not in action this weekend as the Premier League makes way for international football, fans have taken the opportunity to take their protests against the Magpies' owner to a national scale.

Led by supporter group 'The Magpie Group', groups of fans have been protesting across the country today as they urge the owner to sell the club.

The group initially planned to protest at Sports Direct's headquarters in Shirebrook but, after reports of increased security around the business' base, supporters instead decided to redirect their efforts to Sports Direct stores across the North East.

'United Against Ashley' banners were spotted at stores in Consett, Team Valley and several other locations across the North East.

And supporters were also present at Sports Direct's flagship store in London, armed with banners protesting against Ashley.

Further plans are in place for the remainder of the year, with the Magpie Group urging supporters to boycott the home game against Wolves on December 3.

They are also set to engage in a joint protest with Everton fans ahead of the fixture at Goodison Park and are encouraging fans to enter St James's Park in the 11th minute when West Ham United visit the North East.