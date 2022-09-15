Newcastle United fans to make decision on takeover fund cash pot
The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have revealed how they plan to distribute a £200,000 fund raised before the club’s takeover.
NUST launched their 1892 Pledge scheme last year with the aim of raising enough money to buy a small stake in the club, which was owned by Mike Ashley at the time. The club was subsequently taken over by an ambitious new ownership group led by Amanda Staveley, and the scheme was halted in January after NUST members voted to distribute the funds to charity.
NUST are now asking member to approve proposed payments to four North East charities. The organisations which stand to benefit are the Alan Shearer Foundation (£83,500), Newcastle United Foundation (£30,000), Newcastle West End Foodbank (£27,500) and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (£59,000).
Pledge guardian George Caulkin said: “Our money will fund infrastructure projects – or have a lasting effect over the coming years.”
Members are asked to vote on the proposal here. Voting ends at midnight on September 20.