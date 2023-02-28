Newcastle United fans want £20m man dropped v Manchester City for player who’s made five starts
Newcastle United supporters want to see Eddie Howe change things up when the side returns to Premier League action at Manchester City this Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they travel to the Etihad Stadium, a ground they have never won at in the Premier League. The Magpies lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time out in the Premier League and are fresh from a Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday by the same scoreline.
And as Howe looks to try and turn his side’s fortunes around heading into the final 15 games of the season, supporters want to see record signing Alexander Isak given a run of matches in the side. The £63million man has scored three goals in five Premier League starts but has been used in a number of different roles which has prevented him from settling into the side.
At Wembley, he came off the bench in the second half and put in a lively display without threatening the Man United goal.
But the 23-year-old’s performance was enough to convince many fans to want to see him start against Manchester City on Saturday.
An overwhelming 96.5% majority from 3,203 votes via a Toon Polls poll voted for Isak to start at the Etihad. Meanwhile, 90.6% of fans from 2,629 votes wanted to see Callum Wilson – the player who Isak would likely replace in the starting line-up – dropped.
Newcastle have struggled to score in the Premier League since Boxing Day with only Isak, Wilson and Miguel Almiron finding the net with a goal apiece.
Wilson has scored just once in his last 13 matches for The Magpies despite remaining the club’s second top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals.
Almiron, Newcastle’s top scorer this season with 10 goals, is also in the fans’ firing line with 68.1% voting for him to drop out of the starting line-up at City. And 88.6% of voters wanted to see £40million January signing Anthony Gordon come into the side for his full debut.