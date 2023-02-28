Newcastle will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they travel to the Etihad Stadium, a ground they have never won at in the Premier League. The Magpies lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time out in the Premier League and are fresh from a Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday by the same scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as Howe looks to try and turn his side’s fortunes around heading into the final 15 games of the season, supporters want to see record signing Alexander Isak given a run of matches in the side. The £63million man has scored three goals in five Premier League starts but has been used in a number of different roles which has prevented him from settling into the side.

At Wembley, he came off the bench in the second half and put in a lively display without threatening the Man United goal.

But the 23-year-old’s performance was enough to convince many fans to want to see him start against Manchester City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An overwhelming 96.5% majority from 3,203 votes via a Toon Polls poll voted for Isak to start at the Etihad. Meanwhile, 90.6% of fans from 2,629 votes wanted to see Callum Wilson – the player who Isak would likely replace in the starting line-up – dropped.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Newcastle have struggled to score in the Premier League since Boxing Day with only Isak, Wilson and Miguel Almiron finding the net with a goal apiece.

Wilson has scored just once in his last 13 matches for The Magpies despite remaining the club’s second top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad