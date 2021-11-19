Newcastle United fans will love what Brentford boss Thomas Frank said about Eddie Howe and their 'top club'

Ahead of Eddie Howe’s first game in charge, the winless Magpies sit 19th in the table and five points from safety with 27 matches left to play.

The Bees is viewed by many as a must-win for United with a brutal festive fixture list on the horizon after home games against Norwich City and Burnley.

Frank insists Newcastle are a top club and belong further up the top-flight table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford boss Thomas Frank. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

He said: “I'm expecting he (Eddie Howe) is looking very much forward to that game, to finally be back in it. I think he can't wait for the game to come around the corner.

"In terms of style, I expect them to be very aggressive, front-footed, high-pressing because that's what he did at Bournemouth.

"I expect them to try to dominate as much as possible on the ball and I expect his philosophy from day one to try to do it.

"Of course, he is clever, so he will not focus on a hundred things at the first time but be very aware of making a stable side out of Newcastle so they take step by step and hopefully points after points after points, so they can get up the table where they should belong.

"They're a top club, they should be higher up. The only thing I really would love to be after Saturday, so if we take three points on Saturday, then he can take all the points he wants until we face them )Newcastle) again.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.