Newcastle United favourite teases injury return v Leicester after worrying update

Newcastle United v Leicester City: Eddie Howe could be handed a selection boost at St James’ Park tonight with winger Jacob Murphy teasing his injury return.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:23 BST

Murphy remained on the bench against Leeds United and was not included in the squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion last time out due to a groin issue. Ahead of Monday’s match against Leicester, head coach Eddie Howe provided a small update on Murphy.

“Again, he hasn’t trained,” the Newcastle boss said last week. “We’ll wait and see.”

But Murphy has hinted at his potential availability with a social media most on Instagram previewing the match. The ‘matchday’ post shows a lback and white image on Murphy along with the details of Monday night’s match at St James’ Park.

The post was managed by Murphy’s representatives, New Era Global Sports Management.

Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff - who are both major injury doubts for the match - have not made any such posts. Newcastle are facing somewhat of a potential midfield injury crisis heading into their final two games of the campaign with Joelinton also a slight doubt after taking a knock against Brighton.

Murphy’s potential return would come as a boost for Newcastle as the winger has proven to be an effective member of the first-team squad this season. Despite being primarily used as a substitute during the first half of the campaign, Murphy enjoyed a good run of form when handed a run of starts.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 34 Premier League appearances this season, his best goal return in the top flight.

