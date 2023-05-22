Murphy remained on the bench against Leeds United and was not included in the squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion last time out due to a groin issue. Ahead of Monday’s match against Leicester, head coach Eddie Howe provided a small update on Murphy.

“Again, he hasn’t trained,” the Newcastle boss said last week. “We’ll wait and see.”

But Murphy has hinted at his potential availability with a social media most on Instagram previewing the match. The ‘matchday’ post shows a lback and white image on Murphy along with the details of Monday night’s match at St James’ Park.

The post was managed by Murphy’s representatives, New Era Global Sports Management.

Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff - who are both major injury doubts for the match - have not made any such posts. Newcastle are facing somewhat of a potential midfield injury crisis heading into their final two games of the campaign with Joelinton also a slight doubt after taking a knock against Brighton.

Murphy’s potential return would come as a boost for Newcastle as the winger has proven to be an effective member of the first-team squad this season. Despite being primarily used as a substitute during the first half of the campaign, Murphy enjoyed a good run of form when handed a run of starts.