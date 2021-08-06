Newcastle United file latest set of accounts revealing Covid-19 costs
Newcastle United have filed their latest set of accounts with Companies House.
The accounts will reveal the financial hit the club has taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Newcastle delayed the publication of the figures in June by changing the accounting period.
Companies House is now processing the club’s accounts, and they will be available to view “in 10 days”.
United head coach Steve Bruce has repeatedly spoken about the toll Covid-19, and behind-closed-doors football, has taken on football.