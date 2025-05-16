Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe believes there’s no reason why his side can’t be significantly strengthened in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle boss hinted the upcoming summer transfer window will be a ‘big’ one for his side after three successive windows with limited spending and signings. The summer transfer window officially opens on June 16 though there is a 10 day period from June 1 to June 10 in which clubs are allowed to sign players ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup next months.

Despite limited transfer spending and the squad arguably getting weaker with the losses of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly in January, Newcastle have been able to enjoy their best season in recent memory under Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An incredible turnaround in form has seen the side climb up to third in the Premier League table with two games remaining while also ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought with a Carabao Cup win back in March.

Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United PSR update

Howe had hinted that the PSR constraints that had limited Newcastle’s spending in previous transfer windows would ease this summer transfer window.

But now the Newcastle boss has gone as far as saying the PSR issues ‘aren’t there’ for the club this summer transfer window, putting the onus on Paul Mitchell and the club’s recruitment team to deliver and strengthen the squad.

Champions League qualification will no doubt be a huge factor in Newcastle’s ability to attract and keep hold of key players, but the recent Carabao Cup success will also help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regular success, consistent success, all these things help you in the journey that you're on to show to everybody that that's where the club's ambition is,” Howe said.

"There's no doubt that's what the club's ambition is. But of course, as we've said many times, the ability financially to compete the last few years has been hampered by PSR, but those issues aren't there for the coming window. So I don't see any reason why we can't strengthen, not weaken ourselves.

“From my perspective, and I’m not in control of the finances, it all depends on the individual case. There in not a blanket, ‘No, we’re not going to break that’. Or, ‘Yes, we are’. It depends on the individual and if the individual is worth doing that with, then I think you need to consider it and maybe implement it.

“But you have to be aware that every decision you make has a consequence. So, obviously, you have to think that through carefully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United first major summer transfer already agreed

Newcastle’s only major transfer agreed ahead of the summer will see Kelly leave to join Juventus following an initial loan spell.

But the club have also agreed two signings at Under-21s level.

Vakhtang Salia is set to join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August while the club are also understood to have agreed a free transfer that will see teenage winger Antonio Cordeo join following the expiration of his contract at Malaga in July.

The Magpies may also look to take advantage of the early June transfer window as it comes before the PSR deadline on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After June 30, the club will enter a new PSR cycle that will enable them to invest further into the squad.

Attracting players to Newcastle

There has historically been a perception, rightly or wrongly, that it is more difficult to attract players to Newcastle and the North East given it is almost out on a limb as far as big cities and football clubs are concerned when compared to London or the North West.

But Howe and his team have been able to attract some top players to Tyneside over the past three years or so, suggesting wages were a bigger concern to players than the club’s location.

“Yeah, I've not sensed that problem here,” Howe admitted. “I think the biggest issue with the players usually is a combination of factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, they want to be at a club that is ambitious and moving forward and has a chance to win trophies. And of course, wages and financial terms is a big thing for players.

“I think under our PSR constraints, that's been an issue historically. So that will be the thing that we have to satisfy our players.

“The market will sort of dictate what that looks like. So it's not like we don't have challenges, but I don't see the area and location and living being one of those challenges.

“I think it's a beautiful place to live and I've never had any issue with any player in that respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came here with a lack of knowledge, to be honest. I'd come here as an opposition manager, but I'd never spent time in the area. So there was a lot of unknowns for me.

“I've been pleasantly surprised. My family love it here, I enjoy being here as well. I wouldn't say there's been any issue in that respect.”