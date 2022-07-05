Newcastle United fixtures against Manchester City, Wolves and West Ham rearranged for Sky Sports

Newcastle United have had four of their opening seven matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 5:19 pm

After facing Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle’s third match of the season at home to Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports. The fixture has been moved to Sunday, August 21 (4:30pm kick-off) as a result.

The following week, United’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be shown live on Sky Sports with the fixture moved to Sunday, August 28 (2pm kick-off).

Broadcaster camera operators at St James's Park (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A third consecutive televised game will see Newcastle face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, August 31 (8pm kick-off) live on BT Sport.

Newcastle will then host Crystal Palace at St James’s Park for a standard Saturday 3pm kick-off before travelling to West Ham United the following weekend.

The match against the Hammers has been moved to Sunday, September 11 (2pm kick-off) with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.

