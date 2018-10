It's exactly one year to the day that Mike Ashley put Newcastle United for sale - but still he remains at St James's Park.

Although Ashley's ownership is yet to come to an end following a 11-year stay on Tyneside, there has been noticeable interest in the club. From Amanda Staveley through to the latest Saudi investment company - here's a recap of the big names to be linked with prising the club off the Sports Direct tycoon: