Newcastle United forward Ben Parkinson is nearing a return to fitness after more than two months on the sidelines.

Parkinson’s most recent game for Newcastle came at Under-21s level as they beat Chelsea 3-2 at Whitley Park on December 16. The 19-year-old scored twice in that game but hasn’t featured at first-team or academy level since due to an ankle injury.

Parkinson made his Premier League debut for Newcastle at Bournemouth in November 2023 and has been on Eddie Howe’s radar over the past couple of seasons. The forward was being monitored by several clubs across the EFL and National League with the view to a potential January loan exit but that was ultimately ruled out due to his injury.

Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll told The Gazette that Parkinson’s ankle injury would put him out ‘until the start of March’.

“It's been difficult mentally for [Parkinson] off the back of a little innocuous injury in training and training games,” O’Carroll said previously. “So it was unfortunate, but [he’s] shown maturity, attacked the gym and got around it and hopefully [he] can benefit from this period and come back in with us.”

Now March is here, Parkinson has enforced O’Carroll’s comments by hinting at his return to action. The teenager took to Instagram to tease his return by posting an image of himself walking onto the pitch at the Lamex Stadium from back in August.

Parkinson scored the winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in the match. He captioned the post with an hourglass and ‘soon’ emojis. Newcastle Under-21s’ next match is away at Middlesbrough on Friday.

Newcastle United injury issues

Parkinson has been sidelined alongside Newcastle winger Trevan Sanusi over the past couple of months. While Parkinson is nearing a return to action, Sanusi has suffered a setback that will rule him out for another eight weeks.

With the Newcastle Under-21s and Under-18s regular seasons set to end in April and early May respectively - Sanusi will face a battle to be fit again before the end of the campaign.

Confirming his injury on Instagram last week, Sanusi wrote: “Unfortunate to be out for another eight weeks after being out for five.”

At first team level, Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of some key players heading into a crucial pair of fixtures heading into the March international break. Newcastle face West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, March 10 before returning to London to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Jamaal Lascelles and Anthony Gordon are already ruled out for the upcoming matches due to injury and suspension respectively. But there are also concerns surrounding Sven Botman and Lewis Hall after they missed Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat against Brighton due to injury.

There is no clear return date for Hall’s ankle injury just yet and although Botman is understood to be ‘close’ to a return, he has now missed another month of football due to another knee problem.

Howe will be hoping for no more injury issues to key players in his squad over the next fortnight as they look to bounce back from a disappointing run of results leading up to the final.