Newcastle United give 'significant' update on Florian Lejeune

Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant knee injury" in Newcastle United's defeat to Crystal Palace.

Lejeune was stretchered off in Saturday's 1-0 loss at St James's Park after going down in agony following a challenge on Andros Townsend.

The extent of the injury to the defender – who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his other knee last summer – is still being assessed.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm defender Florian Lejeune sustained a significant knee injury during Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

"The 27-year-old was forced off on a stretcher during the second half after injuring his left knee – not the knee injured during pre-season which saw him miss the start of the campaign.

"Lejeune has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season, and further updates on his recovery will be provided in due course.

"The Frenchman had been ever-present for the Magpies in the Premier League since his return to action at the start of January, taking his 2018-19 tally to 13 appearances in all competitions."