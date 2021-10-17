Newcastle United given massive lift as Callum Wilson starts against Tottenham Hotspur

Wilson, sidelined since late August with a thigh injury, starts the first game since the winless club changed ownership. Jamaal Lascelles also returns from injury. The game will be watched by the club’s new owners, among them Public Investment Fund governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan, following last week’s £300million takeover.

“I hope today is a day that will live long in the memory for everyone connected with Newcastle United, and rest assured the team and I will be doing everything we can play our part, as I know you will,” said head coach Steve Bruce, who will reach the 1,000-game managerial milestone this afternoon.