Newcastle United given unwelcome injury scare

Isaac Hayden has given Rafa Benitez an injury scare ahead of Crystal Palace's visit to St James's Park.

The Newcastle United midfielder was forced off with a hip problem and replaced by Ki Sung-yueng in last night's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, his former club, at the Emirates Stadium.

Hayden is being assessed ahead of Saturday's Premier League game.

"We have Hayden complaining a little bit about his hip, but it seems that it’s not very serious," Benitez told BBC Radio Newcastle.

Jonjo Shelvey – who was an unused substitute at the Emirates Stadium – is likely to come into Benitez's thinking should Hayden fail to prove his fitness.

Jonjo Shelvey.

The 27-year-old was troubled by a thigh injury earlier this season and last started a Premier League game five months ago.

Speaking last month, Shelvey said: It's hard watching the team play and not being able to help. We should have nipped it in the bud early doors, but it wasn't to be.

"I had numerous trips to Barcelona to get injections to try to sort it out.

"The doc said if I did it one more time I would have had to have surgery on it, so it was time to shut down, get it right and come back stronger for the end of the season."