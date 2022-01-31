Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman joins Bournemouth on loan
Newcastle United have confirmed their first deadline day departure.
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Championship side Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Having impressed whilst on-loan at Swansea City, Woodman was due to join the Cherries in the summer, however, injury to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow’s illness with Covid-19 meant that the 24-year-old started the season as Newcastle’s No.1.
Along with a porous defence in front of him, Woodman struggled during his four Premier League appearances as Newcastle went win less, conceding 12 goals in that time.
Bournemouth will be the sixth club Woodman has joined on loan since he joined Newcastle in 2013 having had good spells at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea City.
Woodman’s new boss at the Vitality Stadium will be former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker and his first aim on the south coast will be to help third-placed Bournemouth secure promotion back to the Premier League.