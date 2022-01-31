Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Championship side Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Having impressed whilst on-loan at Swansea City, Woodman was due to join the Cherries in the summer, however, injury to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow’s illness with Covid-19 meant that the 24-year-old started the season as Newcastle’s No.1.

Along with a porous defence in front of him, Woodman struggled during his four Premier League appearances as Newcastle went win less, conceding 12 goals in that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth will be the sixth club Woodman has joined on loan since he joined Newcastle in 2013 having had good spells at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea City.

Woodman’s new boss at the Vitality Stadium will be former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker and his first aim on the south coast will be to help third-placed Bournemouth secure promotion back to the Premier League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Bournemouth (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.