Newcastle United transfers: Jude Smith has posted a message on social media after signing for a new club.

Goalkeeper Jude Smith is ‘delighted’ to agree a two-year deal at Carlisle United ahead of his release from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old will join Carlisle as a free agent with his contract at Newcastle set to expire at the end of the month. Smith spent two years at Newcastle with the Under-21s side after signing from East Fife in 2022.

Despite training and travelling with the first team on occasion, Smith did not make a competitive appearance for Newcastle.

He joins a Carlisle side looking to earn promotion back to League One following relegation to League Two. The deal is subject to ratification from the FA and EFL.

Following the official announcement of his move, Smith took to social media to post an image of himself at Brunton Park wearing a Carlisle shirt with the caption: “Delighted to get this done can’t wait to get started see you all soon 🔵 @officialcufc.”

Smith has been a long-term target for Carlisle since his days up in Scotland. And Blues boss Paul Simpson was pleased to finally get his man.

“Jude is a goalkeeper we've had our eye on for a while,” he told the club website. “He was sought after when he left Scotland as a young lad but Newcastle won the race for him.

"We've followed his progress since then so we're really pleased to get him in the building now. He's a good addition to the goalkeeping department and I'm quite sure he'll add good competition for Gabe [Breeze] and Harry [Lewis]. "We'll have a look at all three of them in pre-season, nobody is guaranteed to play. I'm sure people will look at squad numbers when they come out and make conclusions from those but they've all got to compete in pre-season.