Freddie Woodman could be set for a deadline day departure from Newcastle United with a move to Bournemouth being reported as a likely destination for the 24-year-old.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies will allow Woodman to leave the club this month as he is ‘eager’ for first-team football having not seen any action for Newcastle United since the trip to Old Trafford in September.

Woodman, who had a very successful spell whilst on loan at Swansea City last season, is wanted on a six-month loan deal by the Cherries – the side he was due to join in the summer before a deal was cancelled at the last minute due to an injury-crisis at the club.

If a deal for Woodman can be completed before tomorrow’s deadline, then this would also free up a space in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)