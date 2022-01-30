Newcastle United goalkeeper set for departure with Bournemouth plotting loan move
Newcastle United will reportedly allow Freddie Woodman to leave St James’s Park this month.
Freddie Woodman could be set for a deadline day departure from Newcastle United with a move to Bournemouth being reported as a likely destination for the 24-year-old.
According to The Athletic, the Magpies will allow Woodman to leave the club this month as he is ‘eager’ for first-team football having not seen any action for Newcastle United since the trip to Old Trafford in September.
Woodman, who had a very successful spell whilst on loan at Swansea City last season, is wanted on a six-month loan deal by the Cherries – the side he was due to join in the summer before a deal was cancelled at the last minute due to an injury-crisis at the club.
If a deal for Woodman can be completed before tomorrow’s deadline, then this would also free up a space in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad.