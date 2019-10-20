Newcastle United gossip: Ex-Leeds United star delivers verdict on potential Magpies' takeover
Ex-Leeds United and England right-back Danny Mills has delivered his verdict on any potential takeover of Newcastle United.
Mike Ashley is eyeing for £300 million for the North East club. However, Mills believes that it would take even more money to ensure success on Tyneside.
Mills said: “Valuations are whatever somebody wants to pay for it. You look at Newcastle and that’s [asking price] maybe what, £300million?
“They’re struggling and they’re going to continue to struggle, that’s going to take another £200million to guarantee Premier League football season in, season out.”
In other news, reports suggest Steve Bruce is targetting 20-year-old Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen joined Lille this summer and has netted 8 goals in his 12 appearances for the French club who are currently 6th in the table.
The forward joined Lille for £10.8m from RS Charleroi, where he scored 20 goals in a thrilling loan season which prompted the Belgian club to make the move permanent.
Also – Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally has named the Magpies player who impressed most as Newcastle United lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League yesterday.
McInally said: "Apart from Joelinton with one-half chance… I tell you who was a real good threat for Newcastle in the first half, the boy Saint-Maximin. He was really good and pushed them (Chelsea) back loads of times.