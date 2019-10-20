Newcastle United gossip: Ex-Leeds United star delivers verdict on potential Magpies' takeover

Ex-Leeds United and England right-back Danny Mills has delivered his verdict on any potential takeover of Newcastle United.

By James Copley
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 5:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th October 2019, 5:01 pm
Danny Mills has spoken out on a potential Newcastle United takeover.

Mike Ashley is eyeing for £300 million for the North East club. However, Mills believes that it would take even more money to ensure success on Tyneside.

Mills said: “Valuations are whatever somebody wants to pay for it. You look at Newcastle and that’s [asking price] maybe what, £300million?

“They’re struggling and they’re going to continue to struggle, that’s going to take another £200million to guarantee Premier League football season in, season out.”

In other news, reports suggest Steve Bruce is targetting 20-year-old Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Osimhen joined Lille this summer and has netted 8 goals in his 12 appearances for the French club who are currently 6th in the table.

The forward joined Lille for £10.8m from RS Charleroi, where he scored 20 goals in a thrilling loan season which prompted the Belgian club to make the move permanent.

Also – Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally has named the Magpies player who impressed most as Newcastle United lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League yesterday.

McInally said: “Apart from Joelinton with one-half chance… I tell you who was a real good threat for Newcastle in the first half, the boy Saint-Maximin. He was really good and pushed them (Chelsea) back loads of times. READ MORE: Allan Saint-Maximin responds to Newcastle United defeat