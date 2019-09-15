Newcastle United gossip: Former Arsenal star bursts out laughing at ex-Magpies ace over Michael Owen jibe
Chris Kamara offered his thoughts on Newcastle United’s Jetro Willems strike in the Magpies 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend.
“What a goal from Willems,” said Kamara on Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday. Absolutely brilliant. I heard one or two people yesterday in the press box at Brighton’s stadium saying the goalkeeper’s gone with his wrong arm. No, not a chance.
“What a decent goal that is.”
Elsewhere in the world of television, ex-Arsenal star Ian Wright slammed the use, or rather non-use, of VAR in the clash between The Reds and The Magpies.
Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Wright was fuming that Joel Matip wasn’t a penalty kick after being blatantly fouled by Toon captain Jamaal Lascelles as a corner kick was swung into the area.
Wright said: “Why would they not look at that and say that’s a penalty, man? What do you need to see there?
“Why don’t they go across to the [TV screen and have a look at it]? It’s right there! It’s annoying. I’m annoyed with that.”
During programme’s introduction, provided by host Gary Lineker, the ex-England international made a funny joke about ex-Newcastle duo Michael Owen and Alan Shearer’s social media feud following Owen’s new book.
Lineker said: “It’s now time for the Michael Owen derby, as Liverpool take on Newcastle.” A line which prompted Wright to burst out laughting and Shearer to crack a wry smile.