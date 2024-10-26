Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis Hall is set to return to Chelsea as Newcastle United’s starting left-back this weekend.

Hall endured a frustrating start to life at Newcastle while on loan from Chelsea last season as he was limited to just a handful of first-team appearances in the opening two-thirds of the campaign. Given The Magpies had already committed to triggering a permanent transfer for Hall at the end of the season for £28million - a club record fee paid for a teenager - the transfer decision was called into question.

But the 20-year-old has since established himself in the first-team squad, becoming a regular in the starting line-up with his performances towards the back end of the 2023-24 campaign and start of the new season. After being almost frozen out of Newcastle’s starting line-up for the first half of last season, Hall returns to Chelsea as The Magpies’ first-choice left-back.

After starting just four of Newcastle’s opening 37 matches last season, Hall has been involved in every game for the club since coming off the bench against Manchester City in the FA Cup back in March, starting 13.

But Howe feels the club and player are now reaping the rewards of a patient approach with his development since his arrival.

“Yeah, I agree with that assessment,” Howe told The Gazette when asked about Hall justifying his price tag after it was initially questioned. “I think the thing with Lewis when we were looking at the deal last year, was the lack of equal players in that position so we took a, I wouldn't say a chance but an opportunity to sign a young player who we knew would be growing and developing into the player he was going to become.

“We wanted to grab that opportunity while we had it because we felt if we waited he'd possibly move beyond us. He took time to develop as all young players do.

“He was so young when he first came to us and it was his first time away [from home] but the growth in him towards the back end of last season and certainly the development in his game so far this season has been really strong and I've been really pleased with the way he's played in the last few games.

“He's adding layers to his game all the time, adding different strengths to his game and I can only see that improving so it's a great bit of business for us.”