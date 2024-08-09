Newcastle United’s first pre-season game at St James’ Park of the summer saw them come up against Champions League opponents in the form of Girona from Spain. The La Liga outfit finished third behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid last season and came to Tyneside with some familiar names in tow, including former Manchester United duo Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek.
However, it was Eddie Howe’s side that were quickest out of the blocks at St James’ Park as Sean Longstaff opened the scoring at the Gallowgate End inside the first five minutes. Good work from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak saw the ball fall to Tino Livramento whose driven pass found Longstaff to finish well with his weaker foot into the net.
They soon doubled their lead through Murphy who smashed home a strike at the back post after some good work from Isak. Anthony Gordon, who was making his first start of the summer for Newcastle United, then made it three with a well taken finish one-on-one against the goalkeeper after some brilliant work by Joelinton.
Newcastle could even have been four up inside 20 minutes, but Isak saw his penalty, one he won with some incredible skill down the left, saved well by Paulo Gazzaniga. The hosts continued to press and had some nice attacking moves with shapes clearly beginning to develop ahead of the new season.
They finally got their fourth as Longstaff grabbed a second, pouncing on a free ball after Joelinton’s header hit the bar and came free in the area. A whirlwind first 45 ended with the Magpies heading into the break four goals to the good after a seriously impressive first-half.
Here are our half-time player ratings from Newcastle United’s pre-season clash against Girona at St James’ Park.
