Newcastle United’s first pre-season game at St James’ Park of the summer saw them come up against Champions League opponents in the form of Girona from Spain. The La Liga outfit finished third behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid last season and came to Tyneside with some familiar names in tow, including former Manchester United duo Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek.

However, it was Eddie Howe’s side that were quickest out of the blocks at St James’ Park as Sean Longstaff opened the scoring at the Gallowgate End inside the first five minutes. Good work from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak saw the ball fall to Tino Livramento whose driven pass found Longstaff to finish well with his weaker foot into the net.

They soon doubled their lead through Murphy who smashed home a strike at the back post after some good work from Isak. Anthony Gordon, who was making his first start of the summer for Newcastle United, then made it three with a well taken finish one-on-one against the goalkeeper after some brilliant work by Joelinton.

Newcastle could even have been four up inside 20 minutes, but Isak saw his penalty, one he won with some incredible skill down the left, saved well by Paulo Gazzaniga. The hosts continued to press and had some nice attacking moves with shapes clearly beginning to develop ahead of the new season.

They finally got their fourth as Longstaff grabbed a second, pouncing on a free ball after Joelinton’s header hit the bar and came free in the area. A whirlwind first 45 ended with the Magpies heading into the break four goals to the good after a seriously impressive first-half.

Here are our half-time player ratings from Newcastle United’s pre-season clash against Girona at St James’ Park.

Nick Pope - 7 Pulled off a very good save to stop Girona pulling a goal back at 2-0 down. That was rewarded moments later when Gordon struck to make it 3-0. Had a hairy moment with the ball at his feet in the 34th minute but Girona were unable to take advantage of it. Had a couple of saves to make in the second half but nothing you wouldn't expect him to keep out of his goal. Was replaced in the 76th minute by John Ruddy.

Tino Livramento - 7 Played a tidy pass across the box for Longstaff's early opener. Had some bright moments in attack and was very solid defensively.

Emil Krafth - 6 Played at centre-back again alongside Burn. Was very tidy. Fortunate to earn his side a free-kick after being caught the wrong side of Cristian Portugues as he fired past Pope following the referee's whistle. Made an important block from Van de Beek's cross seven minutes into the second period. Denied a late Girona goal with a good goal line block.