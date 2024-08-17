Newcastle United are beating Southampton 1-0 with 10 men in their Premier League season opener at St James’ Park - here’s how the players have fared so far.

The Magpies started the new season against the newly-promoted Saints with Bruno Guimaraes as captain and Tino Livramento given the nod at right-back over Kieran Trippier.

Southampton had the ball in the net after 10 minutes through Jack Stephens but the goal was quickly disallowed for an offside against the visiting captain.

Newcastle were dealt a major blow after 30 minutes as Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after clashing with Ben Brereton-Diaz. A VAR check didn’t overturn Craig Pawson’s on-field decision.

Despite their disadvantage, Newcastle took the lead just before half-time as Joelinton stroked the ball in at the Gallowgate End.

Now Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to hold out for an opening day three points with 10 men.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Had little to do in the opening 45 minutes despite Southampton being on top. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Tried to slip Jacob Murphy in down the right but overhit his pass. Got an important touch to block Ben Brereton Diaz's strike. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 4 Putting in a steady performance before seeing red after being provoked by Ben Brereton Diaz. A harsh red card but now set for a three-match ban. A brutal start to the season for the Swiss centre-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales