Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in a post-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

James Maddison opened the scoring for Spurs just after the half-hour mark after Nick Pope’s attempted clearance fell to him. The Magpies were caught ball-watching as they protested for a handball against Maddison which wasn’t spotted by the referee.

Alexander Isak drew Newcastle level with their first meaningful opportunity at the end of the first half as he turned the ball in from Jacob Murphy’s parried ball.

The match took place less than 72 hours after Newcastle and Spurs ended their 2023-24 Premier League campaigns. It is part of the Global Football Week in Melbourne which will also see The Magpies play the A-League All Stars at the Marvel Stadium on Friday (8:05am BST kick-off).

After Maddison gave Spurs the lead, Brennan Johnson had a chance to double their advantage before half-time but was denied by Pope. At the other end Newcastle struggled to create any meaningful openings themselves as they spent the majority of the opening 45 minutes defending before grabbing an equaliser on the stroke of half-time through Isak.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Nick Pope - 5 His poor attempted clearance fell straight to James Maddison for Spurs' opener. Though it likely would have been ruled out had VAR been in place. Kept the score at 1-0 with a great save from point-blank range to deny Brennan Johnson. A mixed opening 45-minutes, wasn't really tested in the second half apart from a couple of comfortable claims.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Made some important blocks and was tidy playing the ball forward. Picked out Almiron with a threaded ball forward but the Paraguayan couldn't capitalise. Struggled at times with Son Heung Min and was withdrawn before half-time.

3 . Emil Krafth - 6 Made a crucial interception to deny Spurs in the 22nd minute. Spurs had a penalty shout after the ball hit his arm early on but the appeals were waved away without VAR in place to intervene.