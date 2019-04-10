Newcastle United handed blow as Leicester City reveal major pre-match boost

Leicester City have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Newcastle United - with striker Jamie Vardy looking set to feature.

There was some concern after Vardy was withdrawn late on during the Foxes' 4-1 triumph over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, a game in which he netted as he continues to flourish under new manager Brendan Rodgers.

But the Leicester boss has now revealed that the striker is 'fine' and has trained as normal in the build-up to Friday evening's televised clash.

“He’s absolutely fine,” said Rodgers, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

"He felt a slight niggle in his groin at the end of the game.

"Rather than risk it we took him off, but he’s fine and as sharp as normal. He’ll be fine for Friday.”

And the Foxes also look set to be boosted by the return of former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, who has returned to training after a spell on the sidelines.

Rodgers had to do without both Evans and Harry Maguire - who was absent after his partner gave birth - for the trip to the John Smith's Stadium, but could reunited his first choice centre back partnership when Newcastle visit the King Power Stadium.

Marc Albrighton could also return for the Foxes, but they are less optimistic on Daniel Amartey who is still being assessed after picking up an ankle knock.

“Daniel (Amartey) is still with the medical and sports science team, so we’ll see how that goes.

“Harry (Maguire) is back in the squad which is great. Jonny (Evans) has recovered and he trained today. (Marc) Albrighton has been training since last week and he looks very good, so it’s good news.”