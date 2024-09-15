Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made three changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park before the international break with Fabian Schar returning from a three-match suspension in place Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy coming back into the side with Lloyd Kelly and Harvey Barnes dropping to the bench.

Despite picking up an injury and withdrawing from the Sweden squad, Krafth is still fit enough for a place on the bench at Molineux. Meanwhile, Joe Willock returns to the bench after his thigh issue picked up at Nottingham Forest last month.

Sandro Tonali’s wait for a Premier League start continues after returning off the bench against Spurs. The Italian remains among the substitutes on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies head into the match looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign having picked up seven points out of nine available.

Newcastle United XI v Wolves: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock