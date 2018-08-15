Newcastle United handed fitness boost over Deandre Yedlin

Newcastle United have confirmed that the knee injury sustained by Deandre Yedlin is not serious.

The American full-back hobbled out of the Magpies' opening day defeat to Spurs after landing awkwardly on his knee.

This led to fears that Yedlin, who left the ground on crutches, would be a long-term absentee - with any injury leaving Rafa Benitez's defensive options at a premium.

But the Spaniard has been handed a boost today with the news that Yedlin's injury is not a serious one.

Having undergone assessment and treatment, the club have confirmed that the former Sunderland man is not set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

A club statement read: "The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious.

"The USA international defender limped off towards the end of United's season opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

"However he has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly."