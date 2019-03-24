Newcastle United handed fresh injury scare

Newcastle United have been handed a fresh injury concern after Fabian Schar was knocked unconscious while on international duty.

The Swiss centre back was representing his country during their UEFA European Championships qualifier against Georgia, but suffered an early scare during the 2-0 triumph.

After a collision with Jemal Tabidze during the first-half, the Newcastle United man was knocked unconscious and received four minutes of treatment from medics.

Initially, it was feared that Schar may have swallowed his tongue - but the 27-year-old was eventually able to continue the game.

And the defender then went on to play a starring role in Switzerland's victory, setting-up both goals as Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria found the net.

The fact that Schar was able to continue seemingly bodes well for the Magpies, who are already light on the ground defensively.

Jamaal Lascelles has only just returned to training after missing the draw at Bournemouth and Ciaran Clark has missed large chunks of 2019 through injury.

Indeed, Schar himself will be ruled out for the visit to Arsenal on April 1 through suspension - and Rafa Benitez will be hoping that this scare does not lead to a longer absence for the ex-Basel man.