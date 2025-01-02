Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been some 2024 for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

Hall started the year with uncertainty surrounding his future at Newcastle as he was struggling to get into the team during his initial loan spell from Chelsea. The Magpies had an obligation to buy clause in the loan agreement with Chelsea that was subject to performance-related criteria.

This time last year, the young left-back had started just one Premier League game for Newcastle.

Hall had to wait until the 32nd game of the 2023-24 campaign to get his second league start for Newcastle. Since then, he has featured in every game for the club and heads into 2025 as a key player for Newcastle and a full international.

Newcastle triggered the obligation to buy Hall from Chelsea for £28million in the summer, making him the club’s most expensive teenage signing. The now 20-year-old grabbed his fourth assist of the season in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday as his cross was headed in by Alexander Isak to open the scoring early on at Old Trafford.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has previously expressed one of his greatest joys as a manager comes from working with players and helping them improve. In that respect, Hall has been a roaring success in 2024.

"Yes, he's made great strides,” Howe said when asked if Hall had been a ‘perfect’ player to work with and improve this past year. “The assist [v Manchester United] was a really important moment.

“We needed to start the game well. His cross, I think, took a slight deflection, but it was a really good piece of play from him and Anthony [Gordon]. And Alex is in the right place to finish it off.

"I think Lewis has continued to improve. He's played with a really level head every game. I don't think you see a change in him. He's very, very solid.

“Delighted with the progress he's made. The challenge for him is to continue that involvement in his game."

Although technically signed in 2023, Hall has so far proven to be Newcastle’s runaway signing of the season since his deal became permanent.