Newcastle United have provided clarity on Dan Burn’s contract situation at the club.

Burn signed a new contract at Newcastle last year with an official club statement claiming that the deal ran until 2025. But The Magpies have since triggered an extension to keep the defender at the club for another season.

The defender joined Newcastle during a relegation battle in January 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million. Burn has since made 112 appearances for the club, scoring five goals including one in the 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last October.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe feels Burn has surpassed expectations at St James’ Park. The 32-year-old remains a regular starter in the side despite the club signing Sven Botman, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett who have provided competition for him on the left side of defence.

Newcastle United left-back Dan Burn celebrates scoring against PSG. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I'd say so and that's no slight on Dan when he came in, it's an absolute complement to how well he has done,” Howe said.

“I think he's been incredible for us. I knew Dan was a very good player having managed against him many times for Brighton and various other teams but I didn't realise quite how good he was until managing him and seeing his effectiveness.

“The added bonus with Dan was always the Geordie perspective, the love for Newcastle just gave him an extra layer that we wouldn't have got from any other player signing in that position. He's managed to keep his place in the team and develop into a real leader for us and a real strong personality on and off the pitch - I can't speak highly enough of how he conducts himself. I think he's been an outstanding signing for us.”

When asked about Burn’s contract and whether it expires at the end of the season, Howe responded: “I'm not sure on his contract situation to be honest, that's my mistake. I'll have to go away and check that. I see Dan being an integral part of what we're doing.”

But at the end of Friday’s press conference, Newcastle head of media Lee Marshall clarified that Burn is indeed under contract beyond next summer and for the 2025-26 season.