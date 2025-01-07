Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is in a fine run of form on loan at MK Dons in League Two.

White has contributed with three goals and an assist in his last five League Two outings in midfield, being named MK Dons’ player of the month for December as a result. But Newcastle have a January break clause in his season-long loan agreement that would allow them to recall White during the winter transfer window.

White has previously attracted interest from Stockport County in League One and is also being monitored by Championship clubs regarding a potential January swoop. Newcastle could choose to recall him in order to loan him out at a higher level though the player is happy and enjoying his football in Milton Keynes.

Last season, Newcastle chose not to extend White’s loan at Crewe Alexandra despite the League Two club’s request to do so. Instead, the academy graduate returned to Tyneside to be part of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

White went on to make four Premier League appearances as a substitute for Newcastle last season before being loaned out to MK Dons. White is contracted to Newcastle until 2027 having signed a new deal at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White joined MK Dons on loan on deadline day in the summer. | Getty Images

Unlike last season, Newcastle will not trigger a recall for White to have him as part of the first-team squad. The Magpies currently have plenty of competition in the midfield positions with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley all competing for places.

White’s recall last season came amid an injury crisis and, due to his age, he did not have to be listed as part of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad in order to be eligible to play. Now White is 22, he would have to be listed as part of the club’s 25-man squad in order to feature.

As a result, he will remain out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Following White’s Premier League debut against AFC Bournemouth last season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “Just talking individually about Joe, he's come back from a loan spell and really matured.

“That loan spell [at Crewe Alexandra] did him the world of good, he's trained really well. I'm very, very pleased with him. He's been almost like a new signing for us and of course, by training well you earn my trust.

“I thought it was a good moment to put him on the pitch for his Premier League debut. I thought he did really well so I'm delighted with him.”