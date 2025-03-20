Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak will enter the summer transfer window as one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

The 25-year-old scored his 23rd goal of the season to help Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and end a 70-year domestic trophy drought. It was also Isak’s 100th appearance and 58th goal for the club since his club record £63million arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Isak’s form this season has seen him heavily linked with a big-money move in the summer transfer window. Arsenal are long-time admirers of the striker, even before Newcastle swooped in three years ago while Liverpool and Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on him.

It’s a transfer story that will likely rumble on throughout the summer and into the 2025-26 campaign - but Newcastle’s stance is clear. The message from the very top of the club is that Newcastle will knock back any offer for Isak this summer.

A valuation of £150million on Isak was previously reported in the media, though the reality is the Swede is priceless to Newcastle. And unlike last summer where Newcastle were in an uncomfortable position regarding PSR, the club’s limited spending in recent transfer windows means there is no pressure on the club to sell.

Isak remains contracted at Newcastle until 2028 and has no release clause in his current deal. But the club will engage in new contract talks with the striker in the summer with the view to tying him down to a new long-term deal.

Alexander Isak discusses his future at Newcastle United

Isak has always been relaxed about his future at Newcastle, refusing to fuel any speculation while also not looking too far ahead.

This week, Isak said while on international duty with Sweden: “There's not much to say, really. I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”

But beyond that, the situation is less clear. Will Isak sign a new deal? Which clubs will make a move for him in the summer?

Transfer bids and general attempts to persuade the striker to move are expected in the summer - Newcastle and Isak’s resolve will be tested in that respect. But The Magpies remain adamant that they will be able to keep hold of the striker.

He’s an option for Liverpool and Barcelona have scouted him, but it’s Arsenal where he has been described as an ‘absolute top target’ by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Why would Alexander Isak go to Arsenal?

Isak has spoken privately with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe about his career ambitions and believes he can achieve them at Newcastle. Sunday’s cup success is further vindication in that respect.

“We are contenders for titles, which is where you want to win as a football player,” Isak said ahead of the Carabao Cup win. “We've been in a final and now we're in another one, so I think the chances are there.

“I have ambitions, high ambitions to achieve things in my career and be the best version of myself. And then I have teammates that help me get better, many players that have been here since I came, and I think with the time you just get better connections and I think you all just benefit each other better and better.”

Since Isak has joined Newcastle, the club has qualified for the Champions League, reached two Carabao Cup finals and ended a 70-year trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s best cup performance in that time has been reaching the 2024-25 Carabao Cup semi-final - and we all know what happened there!

Newcastle are no longer a stepping-stone to success, they are a destination to achieve it and they value Isak more than any other club for obvious reasons. The narrative peddled by certain pundits and outlets that Isak would join Arsenal has been naive and disrespectful.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson told his former club Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ for Isak earlier this year.

“If I was Arsenal and I had the money I would go out and buy Isak, I’d break the bank for him,” Merson said. “I think he’s the best of the best and he takes Arsenal to another level.

“I think if they can get hold of Isak, who I think is the best in the business at the moment, I think that would be a massive coup for Arsenal. Sorry, Newcastle fans!

“The way Arsenal play, I would have to go with Isak [over Erling Haaland]. Arsenal have got a lot of build-up play and they want the forward to join in, whether it be [Kai] Havertz or [Gabriel] Jesus, the way they play through the lines.

“He probably suits Arsenal more than Haaland, but that’s a terrible question to be asking someone two days into the new year. For Arsenal, I think they take Isak because of the way they play.”

The Gunners may be a ‘bigger club’ and historically more successful and with a better chance of regular Champions League football, but they’ve plateaued in terms of success while Newcastle are on the rise. When looking at the facts, Newcastle to Arsenal would almost be a sideward step for a player capable of playing at the very top of world football.

Newcastle sold Isak a dream and a project back in 2022 and since then he’s more than made his mark at the club. Now they’ll have to convince him all over again in the summer that they can add to their Carabao Cup success and take him to the top.