Newcastle United have a template to beat Chelsea – but Frank Lampard not expecting too much resistance
Newcastle United have a template to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, according to Frank Lampard.
But the the Blues boss is not expecting Steve Bruce’s men to be able to ‘hurt’ his youthful side.
Speaking ahead of the Magpies’ visit south, Lampard said: “I saw them at Tottenham put in some resilience, they have got templates to get results in that way.
“What can they do to hurt us? I expect nothing different.”
On the fitness front, Lampard has a few injury concerns this weekend.
He revealed: “N’Golo (Kante) is not fit. A small groin issue with France, he isn’t fit for Saturday. (Mateo) Kovacic had a knock on his thigh, but is in contention. Ross (Barkley) is fine. Andreas (Christensen) has a hamstring problem which is going to see him out for two weeks. (Antonio) Rudiger is outside training, a bit of work to be done for match fitness. But a positive that he is outside.”